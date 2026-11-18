PV Krishna Reddy, the managing director of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure, has reportedly raised around ₹7,000 crore from a consortium of global investors to buy out the stake of his uncle PP Reddy. According to Moneycontrol, New York-based Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP has led the financing, with Värde Partners and Hillhouse Capital also making significant contributions.
Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), the infrastructure and engineering conglomerate based in Hyderabad, was founded by Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy in 1989. Krishna Reddy joined his uncle in 1991 after graduating in commerce. According to Forbes, MEIL, which got its start by building small pipes for municipalities, has since expanded into building infrastructure projects such as dams, natural gas distribution networks, power plants, and roads.
Megha Engineering has projects in more than 20 countries spanning tunnels, ports, highways, water systems and power assets, according to its website.
According to Moneycontrol, the financing is part of a family settlement under which Krishna Reddy is acquiring the shareholding of his uncle, Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy, who serves as the executive chairman of MEIL.
In June 2025, it was reported that the duo had reached a family settlement under which Krishna Reddy would acquire PP Reddy's controlling stake for approximately ₹12,000-15,000 crore.
In August, Bloomberg reported that PV Krishna Reddy, who now owns 57% of the company, was raising money to help finance his acquisition of the remaining 43% stake held by his uncle. If completed, it would be among India’s largest private credit deals this year.
The company has been seeking to sell some of its road assets. KKR & Co.-backed Vertis Infrastructure Trust has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire eight roads from Megha, Bloomberg reported in July.
The deal highlighted the growing role of private credit in financing large shareholder and corporate transactions in India, where traditional lenders could be constrained in offering flexibility on funding certain types of acquisitions, the Bloomberg reported had noted.
Investments in the country’s private credit market reached $3.5 billion in the first half of 2026, less than half of the $9 billion in deals a year earlier, which included the record $3.1 billion raised by Shapoorji Pallonji Group for refinancing, a report from consulting firm EY showed.