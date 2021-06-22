Krispy Kreme eyes near $4 billion valuation in US IPO

Krispy Kreme eyes near $4 billion valuation in US IPO1 min read . 09:53 PM IST
- The offering would mark Krispy Kreme's return to U.S. stock markets five years after it was taken private by JAB Holding Co in a $1.35 billion deal in 2016
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Krispy Kreme Inc is looking to raise as much as $640 million through a U.S. initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, valuing the donut chain at nearly $4 billion.
Krispy Kreme Inc is looking to raise as much as $640 million through a U.S. initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, valuing the donut chain at nearly $4 billion.
The company, known for its glazed donuts, plans to sell about 26.7 million shares priced between $21 and $24 per share, the filing showed. It intends to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DNUT.
The company, known for its glazed donuts, plans to sell about 26.7 million shares priced between $21 and $24 per share, the filing showed. It intends to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DNUT.
Krispy Kreme had confidentially filed with regulators in early May, which revealed a surge in revenue in the first quarter of 2021, driven by rising demand for sugary snacks during the pandemic.
It recorded its highest level of sales, at $1.1 billion, in fiscal 2020.
The offering would mark Krispy Kreme's return to U.S. stock markets five years after it was taken private by JAB Holding Co in a $1.35 billion deal in 2016.
It first went public in 2000 but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2005.
J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Citigroup are the lead book-running managers for the offering.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!