Krithivasan will be chief executive of TCS for 5-year term3 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 11:30 PM IST
- Gopinathan reiterated that he had been talking about stepping down with the Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran for some time
K. Krithivasan, 59, will have a five-year term as the chief executive of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd when he starts in September, outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said, dispelling investors’ concerns about a potential short tenure for his successor as the head of India’s largest software services company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×