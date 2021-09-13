NEW DELHI : The American watches and accessories firm, Fossil, has appointed Indian Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon as its newest celebrity brand ambassador in India.

Announcing the appointment, the company said the actor’s optimism and organic take on fashion is closely aligned with Fossil’s dedication to authenticity and creative spirit. The actor is talented and versatile with original sense of style. More recently, Sanon essayed the role of an aspiring actor and a surrogate mother in the critically lauded film Mimi where she worked with Pankaj Tripathi. She was also appreciated for her film Bareilly Ki Barfi early on in her career.

Onboarding Sanon to endorse Fossil, Johnson Verghese, managing director, Fossil Group, India, said, “Kriti’s chic, vibrant fashion sense perfectly expresses her authenticity, aligning with Fossil’s brand ethos and commitment towards being true to oneself."

He said that being among the leading accessories brands in the country, Fossil has always endeavoured to design watches, jewellery and leather goods that preserve a unique modern-vintage spirit and exemplify creativity and optimism.

Commenting on the brand tie-up, Kriti said Fossil brings distinctive, world-class designs to the table. “Crafting timeless styles through beautiful watches along with delicate jewellery and chic bags, the brand’s modern designs are the epitome of timeless style," the actor said in a statement.

Her collaboration with Fossil will extend to promoting the watch and accessories category ranging from traditional and smartwatches to leather products as well as jewellery for women. She will feature with actor Varun Dhawan in a new campaign.

Last week, kitchenware brand Wonderchef announced Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador. A June 2018 report by Mint said Kriti Sanon was a popular Bollywood face loved both by mass as well as premium brands. Even as a newcomer, Sanon was engaged by as many as 15 brands to represent them as their ambassador. She has done ad campaigns for brands such as Bata, Fem, Whirlpool and Cadbury Fuse, among others.

