Kroll appoints Borrelli and Kardachi to safeguard assets of Great Learning and Byju's.

Kroll Pte. Limited (“Kroll") on Wednesday announced that Cosimo Borrelli and Jason Aleksander Kardachi were appointed to safeguard the charged assets of Great Learning Education Pte. Ltd. (“Great Learning") and Byju’s Pte. Ltd. (“BPL"). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The appointment was made on behalf of secured creditors of BYJU’s Alpha Inc, as part of the secured lenders’ exercise of their security rights following defaults by BYJU’s Alpha Inc.

(Details awaited)

