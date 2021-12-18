He will lead the digital and cyber practice, it said, adding that with 32 years of rich and multi-sectoral experience, he will be adding significant depth to K&S portfolio of market-leading services.

The world is at a critical inflection point where organizations and governments are embracing and routinely immersing their interactions, transactions and services in an AI-driven, data enabled, deep technology infrastructure, said Jyoti Sagar, managing partner, K&S Partner. "Even as this presents a massive wave of opportunity for businesses to achieve growth at incredible pace and scale, it has also become critical for organizations to build safeguards against increasing instances of malfeasance, cybercrime, data and privacy risks," Sagar added.

Chandrasekhar brings extensive experience in areas of law, policy, regulatory affairs, and service delivery, notably in the development and management of future-focussed strategic opportunities, the statement said. He has been responsible for driving large-scale capital projects including the hugely successful rollout of the Government of India’s Passport Seva Project. He has over the years built a strong reputation for building organizational capabilities, enabling large digital transformation projects in management, consulting and executive roles.

“At K&S Partners, we have been advising on and handling precedence setting cyber and tech fraud investigations with the help of our technology knowledge, digital forensic, and litigation skills. As we push towards further strengthening our position as a leading and trusted provider of services in the areas of privacy, data protection, cybercrimes and tech frauds, Chandrasekhar’s strong professional acumen coupled with large project delivery experience will be invaluable in bringing the best of our services to clients," said Sagar

