Kubota to invest 1,872 cr in Escorts, become joint promoter with Nanda family

“This will enable both companies to enhance the value they have created by leveraging each other’s strengths – be it in technology, market access, manufacturing processes, or engineering excellence. With this Escorts is positioned to become an institution that will serve Indian and global farmers for decades and centuries. While Escorts is known for its stronger India presence with proven strengths in frugal engineering and manufacturing, Kubota brings world-class processes and global reach and expertise. The transaction will catapult Escorts to a different level of expertise, size, and growth," said Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director of Escorts Ltd.