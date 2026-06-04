Kuku files confidentially for ₹3,500-crore IPO, seeks valuation of up to ₹15,000 crore

Mansi Verma
3 min read4 Jun 2026, 11:34 AM IST
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The move makes it the latest company looking to capitalize on investor interest in India’s fast-growing micro-drama market.
Summary
Kuku Technologies has confidentially filed for an IPO to raise 2,500-3,500 crore, betting on booming demand for micro-dramas and vernacular digital entertainment.

Kuku Technologies Ltd has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO), seeking to raise between 2,500 crore and 3,500 crore, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The move makes it the latest company looking to capitalize on investor interest in India’s fast-growing micro-drama market.

The proposed IPO will comprise both a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale. Proceeds from the primary issue will be used to invest in technology and AI infrastructure, content production and geographic expansion, the people said.

While the contours of the offering could evolve before listing, the company’s existing investors are currently expected to sell only a portion of their holdings through the IPO, one of the people cited above said.

“The investors continue to be bullish on the growth of the company and the sector, and will likely hold on to a large part of their shareholding. It is likely to be a 50-50 OFS and fresh issue IPO,” the person added.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Jefferies, JM Financial and Axis Capital are advising the company on the offering, they added.

The company, which operates vernacular audio platform Kuku FM and short-drama app Kuku TV, is targeting a valuation of up to 15,000 crore ($1.8 billion) when it lists later this financial year, the people cited above said.

The filing comes at a time when investor appetite for short-form entertainment platforms is rising. Mint reported last month that several micro-drama startups, including Flick TV, Dashverse Reels and Rigi Reels, are exploring fundraising rounds amid rapid user growth and improving monetization metrics, driven by a combination of subscriptions, micro-transactions and advertising.

The company's founder, Lal Chand Bisu, declined to comment on Mint’s queries.

Also Read | Lal Chand Bisu of Kuku FM believes in pumping up the volume

Market test

Kuku FM raised $85 million in a Series C funding round—a mix of primary and secondary capital—in October 2025, valuing the digital entertainment platform at $550 million. Overall, the company has raised $156 million in funding to date.

Kuku is set to become one of the first major public-market tests of India’s micro-drama thesis, a category that has seen explosive growth over the past year as audiences increasingly consume bite-sized, cliffhanger-led content on smartphones.

Revenue at Kuku surged nearly seven-fold to more than 1,400 crore in FY26 from about 240 crore a year earlier, according to sources familiar with the company’s financials. The company is also nearing breakeven, they added.

People aware of the business said artificial intelligence has played a key role in that growth by helping accelerate content production, improve personalization and lower customer acquisition costs.

Also Read | After Hindi, micro-dramas bet big on Tamil, Telugu markets

Mint reported in April that Kuku's competitor in the segment Tencent-backed audio platform Pocket FM has revived plans to raise fresh capital, targeting $100 million-$120 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion-$2 billion.

Growth engine

Launched in late 2024, Kuku TV now releases more than 150 original shows every month and has crossed 200 million downloads. The platform operates in a market that industry executives estimate is growing at roughly 60% annually, fuelled by demand for Hindi and vernacular-language content.

The company is betting that India’s micro-drama market can mirror the trajectory seen in China, where the format has evolved into a roughly $15-billion industry.

Across its portfolio, which also includes edutainment app Guru, Kuku has more than 10 million active paying subscribers and over 400 million cumulative downloads. The company has built a content library exceeding 60,000 hours across multiple Indian languages and has begun laying the groundwork for international expansion, including in the US.

Also Read | Pocket FM revives funding talks, seeks to raise around $120 million

Founded in 2018 by IIT alumni Bisu, Vinod Kumar and Vikas Goyal, Kuku has raised more than $150 million from investors including Fundamentum Partnership, Krafton, Vertex Ventures, Granite Asia, IFC, Paramark Ventures, India Quotient and 3one4 Capital.

Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni is also among its backers.

About the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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