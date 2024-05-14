Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Novelis plans $1.2 billion worth US IPO as early as June, targets $18 billion valuation
Novelis Inc., owned by Hindalco Industries Ltd., plans to complete a US IPO in early June to raise $1.2 billion with a target valuation of $18 billion. The company filed publicly with the SEC and is working with Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Citigroup for the NYSE listing.
Novelis Inc., the aluminum products maker owned by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Hindalco Industries Ltd., is seeking to complete a planned US initial public offering as soon as early June, according to people familiar with the matter.