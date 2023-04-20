Home / Companies / News /  Kumar Mangalam Birla returns to Vodafone Idea board after two years
Kumar Mangalam Birla returns to Vodafone Idea board after two years

1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 09:27 PM IST Reuters
A fibre broadband services advert in the window of a Vodafone Group Plc store in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Vodafone's Spanish business, which could be valued at more than $4 billion, is attracting takeover interest from potential buyers, including�Apollo Global Management Inc., people with knowledge of the matter said. Photographer: Paul Hanna/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
A fibre broadband services advert in the window of a Vodafone Group Plc store in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Vodafone's Spanish business, which could be valued at more than $4 billion, is attracting takeover interest from potential buyers, including Apollo Global Management Inc., people with knowledge of the matter said. Photographer: Paul Hanna/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Less than two years after his departure from Vodafone Idea Ltd, Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla is returning to the mobile service provider as an additional director.

Birla, formerly a chairman at the debt-ridden telecom giant, will join the board effective April 20, Vodafone's Indian JV said in an exchange disclosure.

He also serves as the chairman of conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, which held an 8.36% stake in Vodafone Idea as of Feb. 7, according to Refinitiv data.

Earlier in the day, the telecom company said Krishna Kishore Maheshwari, a former top executive at Aditya Birla Group-owned Ultratech Cement Ltd, had quit as a non-executive director, citing personal reasons.

Vodafone Idea's net debt stood at 2.23 trillion rupees ($27.18 billion) before the Indian government in February converted the nearly $2 billion of dues that it was owed into equity, becoming the company's biggest shareholder.

In 2021, the government approved a rescue package for debt-strapped telecom companies, allowing them to convert interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue owed to the government into equity.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

