Kumar Mangalam Birla returns to Vodafone Idea board after two years

Kumar Mangalam Birla returns to Vodafone Idea board after two years1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 09:27 PM IST
Less than two years after his departure from Vodafone Idea Ltd, Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla is returning to the mobile service provider as an additional director.
