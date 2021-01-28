Kumar Mangalam Birla spurs spending after ‘surprise’ India revival

As the vaccines roll out, and governments and central banks provide stimulus, India will be among economies to rise above pre-pandemic levels, the billionaire said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday. His Aditya Birla Group has already unveiled plans to plow in about $2.4 billion across businesses in the past few weeks, months after putting on hold some of its expansion programs on account of the Covid-related lockdowns.

