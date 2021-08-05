Kumar Mangalam Birla steps down as Voda Idea chairman

The survival of Vodafone idea now hinges on a potential rescue deal from the government, according to the person cited above. The company is seeking a moratorium on payment of spectrum dues and a restructuring of its bank loans. However, experts said these measures may only provide a temporary reprieve. “The only viable option is for government to convert its entire or large part of its outstanding dues into equity, post which it will become the largest shareholder. However, such a move may be fraught with legal implications," said a telecom analyst seeking anonymity. “Vodafone Idea will have a positive net worth, following which it will also be able to raise investments to fund capex and working capital, supported by its cash flows as it remains Ebitda-positive," the analyst said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}