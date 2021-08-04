Vodafone Idea on Wednesday said the board has accepted the request of Kumar Mangalam Birla to step down as Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

"The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited, at its meeting held today, have accepted the request of Mr Kumar Mangalam Birla to step down as Non-Executive Director and Non Executive Chairman of the Board with effect from close of business hours on 4th August, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board has elected Himanshu Kapania, currently a Non-Executive Director, as a Non-Executive Chairman.

"Consequently, the Board has unanimously elected Mr Himanshu Kapania, currently a NonExecutive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman. Mr Kapania, a nominee of the Aditya Birla Group, is a telecom industry veteran with 25 years of experience. This includes significant board experience in telecom companies globally. Mr Kapania has also served on the Global GSMA Board for two years and was also the Chairman of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) for two years. He is presently the Chairman of the FICCI Council on Telecom, Electronics and Digital Economy," the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.