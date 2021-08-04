Kumar Mangalam Birla to step down as chairman of Vodafone Idea

"Consequently, the Board has unanimously elected Mr Himanshu Kapania, currently a NonExecutive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman. Mr Kapania, a nominee of the Aditya Birla Group, is a telecom industry veteran with 25 years of experience. This includes significant board experience in telecom companies globally. Mr Kapania has also served on the Global GSMA Board for two years and was also the Chairman of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) for two years. He is presently the Chairman of the FICCI Council on Telecom, Electronics and Digital Economy," the statement added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}