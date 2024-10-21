Kunal Kamra slams Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal over EV scooters again, explains why it’s a ‘public issue’

Kunal Kamra vs Bhavesh Aggarwal: Comedian Kunal Kamra has taken another jab at Ola listing reasons why the EV maker is a ‘public issue’.

Livemint
Updated21 Oct 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Kunal Kamra vs Bhavish Aggarwal: Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and CEO of Ola Electric Mobility during the company's listing ceremony at the NSE in Mumbai in August 2024.
Kunal Kamra vs Bhavish Aggarwal: Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and CEO of Ola Electric Mobility during the company’s listing ceremony at the NSE in Mumbai in August 2024. (Photographer: Abeer Khan / Bloomberg)

Kunal Kamra vs Bhavish Aggarwal: Comedian Kunal Kamra has once again taken a jab against Bhavish Kumar's Ola Electric, justifying why the electric vehicle (EV) maker's problems are a “public issue”.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on October 21, Kamra listed reasons "Why is OLA a public issue." He added: “1) The company is fooling the public. 2) The company is subsidised by public money. 3) The company is publicly listed.”

Viral post claims bouncers posted at Ola service centers

The social media war of words saw a new turn last week with Kamra mocking the company for allegedly “hiring bouncers” at its service centres. Kamra was reposting X user R.J Kashyap, who claimed that Ola has deployed “five to six” bouncers at their centres.

This triggered further criticism for the company online. Kashyap posted, “Ola has now recruited about 5-6 BOUNCERS at every service centre...I have just visited at my near by ola service centre and watched all the bouncers were there arguing with ola customer even with the female customers…so this is the kind of service we r gonna have [sic].”

In response, Kamra reposted the tweet, mocking it as a “unique” situation. “Please can a journalist fact check this. If true this is truly unique -Sales team for sales & Bouncers for after sales [sic],” posted Kamra.

Aggarwal Panned for ‘Rude, Arrogant, Ignorant’ Remarks

After Aggrwal responded to Kamra's initial posts aggresively, netizens and customers of the company called him out for the “rude… arrogant… ignorant…” responses.

The back and forth began after Aggarwal slammed Kamra for criticising the way Ola electric scooters were kept outside what appeared to be an Ola dealership. Aggarwal said that if Kamra was so concerned about the scooters, he would be happy to pay him to come and help the company, and if not, the Ola CEO urged Kamra to “shut up” and let Ola fix the “real customer issues”.

However, the issue went on into a series of posts, with each exchange escalating the "feud" between Aggarwal and Kamra and getting "uglier" as netizens watched on and commented.

Overall, reactions to the Aggarwal vs Kamra spat heavily favoured the latter, with many claiming to be Ola customers and backing the comedian's posts. Many netizens also slammed Aggarwal for being rude in his response to complaints.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 02:34 PM IST
      Popular in Companies

