Kurkure gets Sara Ali Khan as new brand ambassador
Khan will be an active part of upcoming Kurkure campaigns and will promote the brand and products across all traditional and digital platforms in the country
New Delhi: PepsiCo owned snacking brand Kurkure on Thursday named Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan as the new brand ambassador, replacing actor Akshay Kumar.
Kurkure, a snacking brand developed in India is one of the eight power brands within PepsiCo India’s portfolio. The band draws over ₹1,000 crore in annual estimated retail sales. PepsiCo sells both beverages and foods in India.
“Bringing her expressive and entertaining persona, Sara makes for a great addition to Kurkure’s masaledaar family. Her exuberance and cheerfulness personify the Kurkure personality, and we are sure that audiences will love her as a brand ambassador. We believe that our partnership will not only increase brand reach, but also amplify our quirky messaging," said Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure.
Khan will be an active part of upcoming Kurkure campaigns and will promote the brand and products across all traditional and digital platforms in the country. Khan was last seen in Bollywood film Atrangi Re. She has also recently featured in campaigns such as Flipkart’s value-focussed e-commerce platform Shopsy.
“As a brand, Kurkure has always been the family-entertainer with light-hearted humour and fun-filled moments. With its wide array of delicious products and innovative storytelling in the past over 20 years, the brand has transformed the simplest, most mundane moments into quirky, over-the-top ones," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
PepsiCo also sells salty snacks under Doritos and Lay’s. Kurkure is also manufactured and sold in countries like the UAE, Canada, Pakistan, and Bangladesh