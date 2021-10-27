K.V. Kamath appointed chairman of NaBFID

In March this year, the Parliament passed the NaBFID bill paving the way for the creation of a DFI which will help fund long term infrastructure projects in the country. The DFI will be initially wholly owned by the government, but its stake will be reduced to 26% later. The Union budget has allocated ₹20,000 crore to capitalize the DFI, which is expected to create a lending portfolio of at least ₹5 trillion in about three years. It will be based in Mumbai, with regional offices in different cities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}