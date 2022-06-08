Kwality Wall’s ties up with Inox to introduce ‘CineGame’2 min read . 11:40 AM IST
- This move precedes a three-layered dessert--Trixy Blueberry cheesecake cup-- which it will bring out this year
NEW DELHI: Hindustan Unilever-owned Kwality Wall’s that makes frozen desserts and ice creams has announced its association with cinema chain INOX to introduce ‘Trixy CineGame’, a gaming experience on the cinema screen.
NEW DELHI: Hindustan Unilever-owned Kwality Wall’s that makes frozen desserts and ice creams has announced its association with cinema chain INOX to introduce ‘Trixy CineGame’, a gaming experience on the cinema screen.
Having withstood the worst of the pandemic, multiplexes are now enjoying better footfalls as much-awaited films with star cast see theatrical releases, it said.
Having withstood the worst of the pandemic, multiplexes are now enjoying better footfalls as much-awaited films with star cast see theatrical releases, it said.
This move precedes a three-layered dessert--Trixy Blueberry cheesecake cup-- which it will bring out this year.
The interactive gaming experience will allow movie goers in Mumbai and Delhi to play the multiplayer game on their phones. The winners will receive surprise gift bags from Kwality Wall’s.
Maya Ganapathy, general manager, Kwality Wall’s, India, said, “We needed a partner to introduce this unique product in an engaging and equally unique way and who better than INOX to play this role. Cinema is a great place to embrace innovation and interactivity and we are glad to associate with a like-minded partner like INOX to bring this launch to life on the big screen."
Anand Vishal, chief sales and revenue officer, INOX Leisure, said, “We are always upbeat about leveraging technology while providing our audience with experiences that engage and entertain them and brings value to our advertising partners. We are taking the ‘captivating’ cinema feel to the next level by introducing a unique playing concept of ‘CineGame’, making the breaktime ad-free and fun for the audience. This collaboration is a revolutionary step to make numerous touchpoints of the cinema journey, more innovative, engaging, and memorable."
“The cinegame experience is a winner because it brings together the three passions of movies, food and gaming this summer,‘’ said Ajay Mehta, senior vice-president, Mindshare Content+ and Partnerships.
Ajay Mehta, founder and MD, iTV & Managing Director, Kinetic India, said ITV is happy to introduce cinegame. We are happy to have them premiering the technology at the multiplexes."
According to the IMARC Group, the ice cream market in India was valued at ₹165.2 billion in 2021.