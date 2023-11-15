‘Kya aap mere saath hai?’ Vedanta Chairman seeks support for billion-dollar university project in Odisha
Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal has sought the support of his followers to fulfill his dream of building a "world-class" university in Odisha- a billion-dollar project that is stuck in court for years.
