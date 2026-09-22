Kylian Mbappe dumps Nike after 20 years for On: Football star gets equity, not just endorsement cheque; check details

Kylian Mbappe has walked away from Nike after almost two decades and signed with Swiss sportswear brand On, taking a stake in the company as it tries to break into football boots. The Real Madrid and France forward, 27, confirmed the split in a CNBC interview on Monday, days after On announced the partnership and named Thierry Henry as its director of football.

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The move is not a routine kit switch. On has said the structure includes both cash and equity. The Athletic reported that sources familiar with the talks confirmed the shareholding, and that Nike was ready to match the base money, but not the ownership piece that tipped the scales.

Why did Kylian Mbappe leave Nike after 20 years?

Nike had been with Kylian Mbappe since 2006, when he was still a child. He chose not to renew once that deal expired this summer. Reports have put that last Nike contract at about £13 million ($17.5 million) a year, though the published numbers have not all matched.

“Of course, I had 20 amazing years with Nike, I can only say thanks to them,” Kylian Mbappe told CNBC. “But I think, as a person, as a player, it was the time to change... and after we started to talk, and after every discussion, I was a little bit more convinced about the fact that I have to be part of the family, I have to be part of the project, to be part of the journey with On and the football.”

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Nike’s public line was polite. “We are proud of what we achieved together on and off the pitch. As he moves into the next phase of his career, we wish him continued success for what comes next,” the company said. Kylian Mbappe will still wear the Swoosh for France, because Nike supplies the national team through 2033-34.

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What are the details of Kylian Mbappe’s On deal? On has confirmed the contract is a mix of cash and company shares, not a simple endorsement cheque. Notably, the equity is what separated On from Nike, which was prepared to offer roughly the same base money. Neither side has published the fee, the size of the stake, or a full contract term. On sources have described it as a long-term partnership, around a decade.

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Kylian Mbappe’s role is wider than wearing the boots. He will help design and test On’s first football footwear and apparel, work directly with product teams, and act as a global ambassador beyond the pitch. The Athletic also reported built-in bonuses if he wins major trophies such as the Champions League or World Cup. A retail boot is not due in shops until 2027, though he can wear prototypes in matches much sooner.

In a brand statement, Kylian Mbappe said, “What drew me to On was the opportunity to build something entirely new together that will help shape tomorrow’s game. I want to bring my experience and perspective into what we create.”

How will On build football boots around Kylian Mbappe? On is famous for running, not football. Its tools are CloudTec cushioning and LightSpray, a robotic process that sprays filament to form a performance upper. Kylian Mbappe’s brief is comfort under a heavier calendar.

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“You need to feel at one with your shoes,” Kylian Mbappe said. “As a player, you need to feel a special connection with your boot, with the ball, with the pitch, with the evolution of the game. Now you play 60 games in a season. You train every day. The intensity is high. You need to feel comfortable in your shoes.”

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Why does On think the risk is worth it? On is taking a big gamble. Football boots are already owned by Nike, Adidas and Puma, and On has never sold a football boot in shops. Signing Kylian Mbappe now is how the Swiss brand hopes to get noticed before those boots go on sale in 2027.

On spelled out that plan at its Investor Day on Tuesday. In simple terms, the company wants to keep growing by launching new products and tying up with big-name athletes. It told investors it aims to grow sales by about 17-19% each year and reach about $6.8 billion by 2029, while staying a high-margin, premium brand. Football is one of the new sports it is betting on.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.