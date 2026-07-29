L Catterton hires Chetan Naik to deepen India consumer bets

L Catterton, the global consumer-focused investment firm, has appointed Chetan Naik as managing director for India as it expands its investment platform in one of its key growth markets, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Based in Mumbai, Naik will work closely with Sanjiv Mehta, executive chairman of L Catterton India, and partner Vikram Kumaraswamy to strengthen and expand the firm's platform in the country.

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“The country’s consumption super-cycle is at a vibrant stage of its upward trajectory and we are leaning into the market with conviction and discipline. Structural tailwinds are propelling the expansion of businesses in many categories, and we are focused on identifying and partnering with the ones which have robust fundamentals and are best positioned for long-term success,” Mehta said.

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Naik joins L Catterton with about two decades of experience across private equity, venture growth and finance in India. Most recently, he was at 360 ONE Asset, where he led numerous investments in consumer and consumer technology businesses.

Those investments spanned beauty and personal care, consumer internet and digital platforms, fashion and apparel, food delivery, health and wellness, packaged food and beverages, quick commerce, restaurants and cloud kitchens.

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Consumer focus “Chetan is an astute dealmaker with credentials investing in and scaling up consumer businesses that have come to be renowned brands in India. His capabilities complement our dealmaking and operating expertise in the growth and buyout space,” Kumaraswamy said.

“This augments our differentiated offering in the country and we look forward to leveraging his experience as we continue to develop and capitalise on our strong pipeline of investment opportunities at the intersection of various consumer themes in India,” he added.

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Over the course of his career, Naik has partnered with founders and management teams to help build category-leading businesses, resulting in multiple investments that generated successful exits with multibagger returns.

“India's consumer economy continues to present compelling opportunities, spurred by innovation, evolving consumer preferences, and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Naik said in the statement.

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Before joining 360 ONE Asset, Naik was vice president at TVS Capital Funds. During his investing career, he has backed and helped drive growth at consumer and technology companies including Country Delight, Zomato, Mosaic Wellness, Snitch Apparel, Kapiva, Sleep Company, EatClub Brands, Homelane, Licious, Miko, Nykaa, Swiggy, UpGrad, Vadham, PolicyBazaar, LEAP, SEDEMAC, Netweb Technologies, NSE India, Zetwerk and Sagility.

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Additionally, he has served as a board member or observer across multiple portfolio companies, contributing to strategic decision-making, corporate governance enhancements and value creation.

Founded in 1989, L Catterton manages about $40 billion of equity capital across private equity, credit and real estate strategies.

Its funds can invest between $5 million and $5 billion across the capital structure in consumer businesses. The firm has more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 18 offices and has made more than 300 investments globally. Its India portfolio includes Farmley, Haldiram’s, Drools and Jio Platforms.

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About the Author Priyamvada C Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private...Read More ✕ Priyamvada C Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.



Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.



Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.