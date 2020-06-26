L’Oréal Group to remove the words white and fair from skin care products

A day after Unilever announced plans to drop 'fair' from its popular face cream brand Fair & Lovely, al GroupL’Oré—the world's biggest cosmetics company—said it has decided to remove the words 'white', 'fair', 'light', from all its skin even-ing products amid growing a global consensus to discourage conversations that promote racial stereotypes.

“The L’Oréal Group acknowledges the legitimate concerns about the terms used to describe skin even-ing products, and has therefore decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin even-ing products," the French beauty company said in a statement to the press on Friday.

L’Oréal Group owns some of the most popular skin and hair care, and cosmetics brands globally, including Gariner, L’Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Make Up.

The company did not say when it intends to drop the words 'fair' and 'light' from its skin care brands, but the move will extend to all markets globally.

L’Oréal joins Unilever and Johnson & Johnson in toning down marketing of brands that essentially promote one skin type over the other.

The move was triggered by conversations around race and colour that have gripped the world after the murder of George Floyd in the United States that lent momentum to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Brands are being urged to take a stand and halt advocating any product that perpetuates idea of beauty that, in markets like India, is often is equated with fairness.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) led the move to discourage sale of fairness products after it said it will stop selling the Neutrogena Fine Fairness and Clean & Clear Fairness product line in India as “conversations over the past few weeks highlighted that some product names or claims on our dark spot reducer products represent fairness or white as better than your unique skin tone".

India’s largest packaged consumer goods firm Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday said it will drop the word ‘fair’ from its more than four-decade-old skincare brand Fair & Lovely, India’s largest selling face care brand.

The move will be extended to other skincare brands sold by HUL, with words such as ‘fairness’ and ‘skin lightening' being dropped from any marketing promotions, said Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL, told Mint in an interview on Thursday.

While J&J has decided to drop only a few products from its range—and not discontinue the brands completely—L’Oréal and Unilever are essentially changing brand positioning.

However, consumers took to social media to question whether companies intend to discontinue these products or change their formulations. They argued that mere change in name will do little to discourage the sale of such products and the strong biases they invoke.

Marketing of fairness products has been problematic for years—especially in a country like India, where skin colors create deep rifts within the society and invoke strong biases.

Such campaigns and celebrities who endorse such products have often been panned for disparaging other skin tones.

