L&T bags contract to build India's longest river bridge

L&T Construction, the construction arm of infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T), has bagged the contract to build India's longest river bridge. The 19-km long bridge, to be built along NH 127-B, across the Brahmaputra river will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya.

The bridge will significantly improve the connectivity of the North Eastern states with the rest of the country. It will also establish a vital link between Assam and Meghalaya by reducing the distance between the two states by 250 km.

"This is an extremely challenging project, and we thank our client, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation for reposing confidence in our capability to build a such a defining piece of infrastructure," said S V Desai, whole-time Director, Senior Executive VP(Civil Infrastructure), L&T.

He added, "Not only will it be an important passage for offering easier access to our North Eastern international borders but will give a huge fillip to trade and commerce in the region for the accelerated development of all the North Eastern States especially Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and the Barak Valley."

Recently, the company has won a 'mega' contract worth more than ₹7,000 crore from National High-Speed Rail Corpto construct 87.57 km long stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail also known as the bullet train project.













