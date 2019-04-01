Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
L&T bags gas export pipeline contract from Kuwait Oil Company

1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2019, 12:17 PM IST PTI

  • L&T's new export gas strategic pipeline and its associated facilities will run a span of around 145 km
  • The company said the order falls under 'large' category

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) Monday said it has won a gas export pipeline contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

The company said the order falls under "large" category that range between 2,500 crore and 5,000 crore as per its classification of contracts.

"The new strategic gas export pipeline contract has been awarded through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the new export gas strategic pipeline and its associated facilities will run a span of around 145 km.

Shares of the company were trading at 1,410.85 apiece, up 1.94 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

