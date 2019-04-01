L&T bags gas export pipeline contract from Kuwait Oil Company

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) Monday said it has won a gas export pipeline contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

The company said the order falls under "large" category that range between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore as per its classification of contracts.

"The new strategic gas export pipeline contract has been awarded through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the new export gas strategic pipeline and its associated facilities will run a span of around 145 km.

Shares of the company were trading at ₹1,410.85 apiece, up 1.94 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.