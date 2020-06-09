On this occasion, Dr Bernard Bigot, Director-General, ITER organization said, “We thank L&T for the timely deliveries, in the current difficult circumstances, of the Cryostat base alignment tool & shims which are critical to install cryostat base, as brilliantly manufactured by L&T since 2015. This installation into the ITER Tokamak building is a significant activity for other downstream activities to achieve the mission for a First Plasma as soon as possible by the end of 2025. This could have been possible, amidst COVID-19 lockdown period, only due to the extraordinary dedicated efforts of L&T team and invaluable support of the Indian government authorities. L&T has always been a trusted partner in meeting the goals of ITER."