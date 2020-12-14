L&T Construction bags contracts up to 2,500 cr for various businesses

Larsen & Toubro Ltd's construction arm has been awarded "significant" contracts in the range of ₹1,500 crore- ₹2,500 crore for its various businesses, the company stated in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The orders were secured from clients for two of L&T Construction's businesses: Building & Factories (B&F) Business and Power Transmission & Distribution Business.

The BEF's Residential Business has received an add-on order from a developer for the core a shell works of two wings of a tower in addition to the non-tower area works, among other construction projects. "The scope of work includes a tower of 9.06 lakh Sqft to be completed in a period of 18 months," the company stated.

L&T Construction's Power Transmission a Distribution Business secured another package to provide Electrical & Mechanical Systems for tunnels in the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla rail link project. The scope of the package involves 33kV & 11 kV HT power cable network, GIS substation, DG sets, tunnel lighting, ventilation firefighting systems and SCADA system. Another underground cabling package has been secured to improve the reliability of power supply in a South Indian city. The business has also secured add-on orders from its existing customers.

I its second quarterly results, engineering and construction giant L&T posted a 45% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,410.29 crore for the quarter ended September, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had clocked a net profit of ₹2,551.67 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total consolidated income fell to ₹31,593.77 crore in July-September quarter, from ₹35,924.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses slipped to ₹29,455.57 crore as against ₹32,622.14 crore earlier.

At 2:40 pm on Monday, L&T shares on BSE were up 5.20% or 62.10 points to ₹1,256.40.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via