Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >L&T Construction bags contracts up to 2,500 cr for various businesses
L&T

L&T Construction bags contracts up to 2,500 cr for various businesses

1 min read . 02:45 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The orders were secured from clients for two of L&T Construction's businesses: Building & Factories (B&F) Business and Power Transmission & Distribution Business.
  • During intra-day trading, L&T shares on BSE were up 5.20% or 62.10 points to 1,256.40 on Monday

Larsen & Toubro Ltd's construction arm has been awarded "significant" contracts in the range of 1,500 crore- 2,500 crore for its various businesses, the company stated in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd's construction arm has been awarded "significant" contracts in the range of 1,500 crore- 2,500 crore for its various businesses, the company stated in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The orders were secured from clients for two of L&T Construction's businesses: Building & Factories (B&F) Business and Power Transmission & Distribution Business.

The orders were secured from clients for two of L&T Construction's businesses: Building & Factories (B&F) Business and Power Transmission & Distribution Business.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The BEF's Residential Business has received an add-on order from a developer for the core a shell works of two wings of a tower in addition to the non-tower area works, among other construction projects. "The scope of work includes a tower of 9.06 lakh Sqft to be completed in a period of 18 months," the company stated.

L&T Construction's Power Transmission a Distribution Business secured another package to provide Electrical & Mechanical Systems for tunnels in the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla rail link project. The scope of the package involves 33kV & 11 kV HT power cable network, GIS substation, DG sets, tunnel lighting, ventilation firefighting systems and SCADA system. Another underground cabling package has been secured to improve the reliability of power supply in a South Indian city. The business has also secured add-on orders from its existing customers.

I its second quarterly results, engineering and construction giant L&T posted a 45% decline in consolidated net profit to 1,410.29 crore for the quarter ended September, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had clocked a net profit of 2,551.67 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total consolidated income fell to 31,593.77 crore in July-September quarter, from 35,924.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses slipped to 29,455.57 crore as against 32,622.14 crore earlier.

At 2:40 pm on Monday, L&T shares on BSE were up 5.20% or 62.10 points to 1,256.40.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.