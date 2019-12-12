NEW DELHI : The construction arm of engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order worth ₹1000-2500 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the construction of Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Tunnel, the company informed the exchanges on Thursday.

The order includes construction of tunnels, bridges and formation works in Uttarakhand.

At 1040am, shares of L&T were 1% higher at ₹1275 a piece on the BSE.

In November, the company had bagged orders from different sectors spread across various states. It bagged order from the Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company for augmenting and strengthening the Dhanbad Urban Water Supply Scheme. In West Bengal, it got order from State Project Management Unit for flood protection works and embankment strengthening of Damodar river in Bardhaman and Hooghly districts, using sheet piles and Bullah piles.

It also secured another order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd for construction of stone columns in Krishnapatnam and from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd for construction of piles and related civil work for the 2x660 MW STPP coal and ash handling plant at Ennore.