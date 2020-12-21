OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >L&T Finance Holdings dissolves Middle East subsidiary
L&T Finance Holdings dissolves Middle East subsidiary

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 04:40 PM IST PTI

On July 17, L&T Finance Holdings had informed about voluntary winding-up of one of its wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Dubai to carry on the off-shore wealth management business, subject to applicable laws of UAE

NEW DELHI : L&T Finance Holdings on Monday said its subsidiary L&T Capital Markets (Middle East) Ltd or LTCM has been dissolved and ceased to exist.

On July 17, LTFH had informed about voluntary winding-up of one of its wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Dubai to carry on the off-shore wealth management business, subject to applicable laws of United Arab Emirates.

"Further to the communication received from the official liquidator in Dubai on December 20, 2020, please note that pursuant to letter from Dubai International Financial Centre, the Dubai regulator, effective December 17, 2020, LTCM (ME) has been dissolved and ceased to exist," LTFH said in a regulatory filing.

It said the arm was not a material subsidiary of the company.

As on March 31, 2020, LTCM (ME) had a total income of 20.99 crore equivalent to 0.14% of consolidated income of L&TFH.

Its net worth stood at 10.46 crore, contributing 0.07% of consolidated net worth to the parent company.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

