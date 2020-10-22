L&T Finance Holdings Ltd Q2 net profit up 52% to 265.12 crore

Commenting on the financial results Mr Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO, LTFH, said, "As anticipated, Q2 saw a revival in the rural economy, which we believe will also drive the economic growth of the country for the next few quarters. In Q2, our Rural business witnessed significant growth momentum backed by our market leading position and strong digital and data analytics infrastructure for the lending business. The performance was also boosted by excellent pick up in disbursements in our renewable energy portfolio.