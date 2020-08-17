Home >Companies >News >L&T Finance sells its remaining CG Power stake for 73 crore

Mumbai: L&T Finance Ltd on Monday divested its remaining 8.4% stake in CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd for 73 crore, through open market transactions.

The bulk deal data available with the stock exchanges, L&T Finance Ltd sold 5.26 crore shares, or 8.4% stake. The shares were disposed of at an average price of 13.96, valuing the transactions at 73.45 crore.

The shares were bought by Blue Diamond Properties Pvt Ltd and Singularity Holdings Ltd, the bulk deal data from the stock exchanges showed.

On Friday, L&T Finance had sold 10 million shares of CG Power at an average price of 13.53 apiece, amounting to a total of 13.53 crore. Also on Friday, private equity firm KKR had sold part of its holding in CG Power for 49.60 crore.

As of 30 June, L&T Finance held a 10% stake in the company.

Shares of CG Power gained 4.96% to close at 13.97 on Monday on BSE, while the benchmark index,Sensex gained 0.46% to close at 38,050.78.

