Home >Companies >News >L&T gains 4% after construction arm bags contract
L&T will announce March quarter results. In the December ended quarter, the company had announced a consolidated net profit of ₹2,352.12 crore, up 15.2% on year. (Photo: Reuters)
L&T will announce March quarter results. In the December ended quarter, the company had announced a consolidated net profit of 2,352.12 crore, up 15.2% on year. (Photo: Reuters)

L&T gains 4% after construction arm bags contract

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jun 2020, 01:13 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • L&T Construction has secured an order from the Irrigation and Command Area Development Department, Telanaga
  • As per L&T's classification, "large" orders are typically valued between 2,500 crore and 5,000 crore

MUMBAI: Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 3.6% on Friday after its construction arm secured a "large" contract for heavy civil infrastructure work from a Telangana civic body.

At 12:30 pm, shares of L&T traded at 944.95, up 1.5% from previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.4% at 34,131.50.

L&T Construction has secured an order from the Irrigation and Command Area Development Department, Telanaga, which is undertaking the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation scheme to irrigate a command area of about 9.36 lakh acres in Khammam, Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad.

The project involves construction of a 1,263 -metre long barrage, 65 radial gates with rope drum hoist arrangements, and related mechanical works, construction of 96.4 km of guide bunds and hoisting arrangements on either side of the barrage with protection arrangements across the river Godavari.

As per L&T's classification, "large" orders are typically valued between 2,500 crore and 5,000 crore.

Today, L&T will announce March quarter results. In the December ended quarter, the company had announced a consolidated net profit of 2,352.12 crore, up 15.2% on year. Net sales had risen 5.9% to 36,242.68 crore

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint (Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Q3 net profit grows 4.3 % to 376.7 crore

2 min read . 15 Jan 2020
This in spite of a low base, with Q3 FY19 order flows contracting 12% year-on-year due to the general election. (Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

Investors wary of risks to order flow guidance at Larsen and Toubro

2 min read . 20 Jan 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout