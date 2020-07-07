Home >Companies >News >L&T Infra Finance gets $100 million loan from AIIB

MUMBAI: L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, has received the first tranche of $50 million of the total $100 million of an external commercial borrowing from the Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). While AIIB typically lends to large infrastructure projects in India, this marks its first loan to a non-banking financial company.

The loan will be used to on-lend to large and mid-scale wind and solar power infrastructure projects in India, a press note from L&T Infrastructure Finance said.

The company's collaboration with AIIB will also enable it to tap the international market for green finance in the future, it added.

“Investments from an organisation like AIIB, that follows a stringent due diligence process of the company’s capacity, viability, past performance and regulatory compliances, before any investments, reiterates our commitment to green project financing," said Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director & CEO, L&T Finance Holdings.

"Our lending to clean energy goes beyond the actual book and we have today built an ecosystem for all stakeholders to be a part of the green energy initiative. We firmly believe that renewable power holds great potential in fighting the dual challenge of climate change and the ever-growing demand for energy."

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
ECLGS provides an incentive to banks and non-bank lenders to offer additional funding facility to small borrowers by providing them 100% guarantee for any losses suffered by the lenders due to any default.

Banks disburse 49% of loans approved under emergency credit guarantee scheme

1 min read . 05:37 PM IST
The preference shares carry dividend rate of 7.50% per annum payable annually. (Photo: Mint)

L&T Finance raises 300 crore via non-convertible preference shares

1 min read . 18 Dec 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout