L&T’s construction arm wins 7,000 crore order for bullet train project

NEW DELHI : Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said that its construction arm has won a 'mega' contract worth more than ₹7,000 crore from National High-Speed Rail Corp. Ltd (NHSRCL) to construct 87.57 km long stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail (MAHSR)- also known as the bullet train project.

The company did not disclose the exact value of the project, but as per its classification, a 'mega' project is worth over ₹7,000 crore.

This order to construct the C6 Package of MAHSR comes closer on the heels of the earlier one for the C4 Package of the project, the biggest EPC contract awarded in the country to date, involving the construction of a 237.1 km stretch, L&T said in a statement.

The scope of the MAHSR – C6 package includes the construction of viaducts, one station, major river bridges, maintenance depots, and other auxiliary works, it added. The package represents 17.2% of the total length, running elevated from the outskirts of Vadodara to the outskirts of Ahmedabad in Gujarat with one station at Anand, an official statement said. NHSRCL is the implementation agency for high speed rail projects in the country.

“The bullet train project is the first sure sign of our economy kick-starting again, certainly a huge shot in the arm for the Indian infrastructure sector and another opportunity to drive the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan," S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director, L&T said.

Last month, the company won a whopping ₹25,000 crore tender for the design and construction of 237.1 km stretch, which represents 47% of the main line.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is being built at a cost of ₹1.08 trillion with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency. The approximately 508 km bullet train will traverse through Maharashtra, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Gujarat, with 12 stations along the route. Upon completion, the high-speed rail will operate at a speed of 320 km per hour, increase passenger carrying capacity and reduce travel time drastically between the busy corridoor.

The project was announced around five years back. While the project was slated to be completed in 2022, it got delayed due to challenges pertaining to land acquisition as well as the outbreak of covid-19.

Railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav that in projects like these, there are two important things—fixing the alignment and design as well getting environment, forest and land acquisition-related clearance. In this case, barring land acquisition, there is no other hurdle, Yadav had said in September. As of October, two-third of the total land required for the construction of the project has already been acquired.

