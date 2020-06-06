State Bank of India (SBI) and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday showed cautious optimism that business may rebound from later this year from the turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

SBI, India’s largest lender by assets, is hopeful of its business prospects, though it said that a proper assessment can only be made in a few months.

“As far as growth is concerned, we had budgeted for a 12% growth in our loan book, but that seems unlikely in the current scenario but it should be higher than what we have done in FY20," Rajnish Kumar, SBI chairman, told reporters after the state-run lender declared its quarterly results.

“We should be somewhere between 5-12%, so mid-point will be 7-8%," he said.

Kumar, however, cautioned that a realistic assessment of the situation would only be possible after another three months, once the lockdown and the loan moratorium period ends.

“In FY21, even in a bad scenario, I believe that we are not going to have slippages of more than 2%. But, right now, we have to wait for one quarter more when we come out of lockdown, to have a better assessment," he said.

SBI posted a more than four-fold jump in net profit in the quarter ended 31 March, thanks to a one-time gain from a stake sale in its credit card unit. Profit rose to ₹3,581 crore from ₹838 crore a year earlier, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

SBI made a one-time gain of ₹2,731 crore on the sale of a portion of investments in its credit card unit, SBI Cards, during the quarter.

Meanwhile, L&T, the country’s top construction firm, said it expects a recovery in economic growth in the fiscal-second half although the pandemic has dented business prospects in the March quarter.

“While the initial quarters of FY 2020-21 are expected to be adversely affected by the current upheaval, we expect growth revival in the later part of the financial year assuming things get better from here," L&T said after announcing its quarterly earnings.

In the near term, L&T sees major challenges in its business, with the pandemic and the lockdown having severely impacted opportunities.

“April and May have been really tough months; we will wait for some time till we give a guidance. Some states are not letting labourers come in. It doesn’t make sense to give a guidance now, let’s wait for the dust to settle," said S.N. Subrahmanyan, managing director and chief executive, L&T.

He said the company missed executing orders of about ₹15,000-17,000 crore after the lockdown came into force.

“We don’t see private sector revival just yet, so we’re focusing on orders that are funded by the government or by multilaterals. Our strategy is to chase cash," said Subrahmanyan.

L&T posted a 6% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit at ₹3,562 crore in the March quarter. Consolidated revenue rose marginally to ₹44,245 crore from the previous year.

Gopika Gopakumar contributed to this story.

