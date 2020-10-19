L&T set to win 25,000 cr contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

L&T emerged as the lowest bidder after the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) opened financial bids submitted by the three infrastructure development firms for package C4 on Monday. This package is the largest among all for the line’s construction, representing 47% of the main line of 508.17 km. L&T’s segment starts at Maharashtra – Gujarat border and goes up to Vadodara station and includes four stations, at Vapi, Bilimora, Surat and Bharuch in Gujarat.