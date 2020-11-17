Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >L&T shares rise as firm emerges lowest bidder for road bridge project
Larsen & Toubro

L&T shares rise as firm emerges lowest bidder for road bridge project

1 min read . 03:18 PM IST PTI

  • The company's shares were trading 2.82% higher at 1,089 on the BSE
  • The proposed 18-km long strategic bridge will connect Assam and Meghalaya, reducing the detouring road distance by about 203 km from Dhubri to Phulbari

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose nearly 3% in early trade on Tuesday after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a 3,200-crore road bridge project over Brahmaputra river.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose nearly 3% in early trade on Tuesday after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a 3,200-crore road bridge project over Brahmaputra river.

The company's shares were trading 2.82% higher at 1,089 on the BSE.

The company's shares were trading 2.82% higher at 1,089 on the BSE.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On the NSE, the scrip gained 2.88% to 1,089.70.

The engineering and construction giant emerged as the lowest bidder for a 3,200-crore project to build a road bridge over the Brahmaputra river, according to an NHIDCL official.

"Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for about 3,200 crore four-lane road bridge across river Brahmaputra from Dhubri to Phulbari on NH 127 B," the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) official said.

The project is being financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The proposed 18-km long strategic bridge will connect Assam and Meghalaya, reducing the detouring road distance by about 203 km from Dhubri to Phulbari, which lie on the either side of Brahmaputra river before it flows into Bangladesh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.