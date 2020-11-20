L&T Tech to do consulting for Amazon to support Alexa's integration in devices

"With the growing demand for digital voice recognition-enabled devices, the technological disruptions brought about by engineering services in the embedded devices space are ever rising. In fact, the suggested approach is to engineer experiences for end-users rather than the gadgets. With expertise in industrial market, product development, device testing and certification, LTTS is well-equipped to become a provider of choice for software integration for Amazon Alexa products. Our work with Amazon for AVS is a step in this direction as together we look towards driving new-age customer experience engineering benchmarks," said Seema Ghanekar, Global Head - Industrial & Consumer Products, L&T Technology Services.