L&T to win contract for bullet train project

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has emerged as the lowest bidder for constructing the largest segment of the high speed rail line between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The company bid ₹24,985 crore for the 237.1 km stretch for the bullet train project, beating two other bids led by Tata Projects and Afcons Infrastructure.

L&T emerged as the lowest bidder after the National High-Speed Rail Corp. (NHSRCL) opened financial bids submitted by the three infrastructure development firms for package C4 on Monday. This is the largest for the line’s construction, representing 47% of the main line of 508.17 km. L&T’s segment starts at Maharashtra—Gujarat border and goes up to Vadodara station, passing through four stations at Vapi, Bilimora, Surat and Bharuch in Gujarat. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is being built at a cost of ₹1.08 trillion with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency. NHSRCL had earlier said the project’s execution has slowed because of the covid-19 outbreak.

The NHSRCL had invited bids for the Mumbai – Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail on 15 March 2019. Technical bids were opened on 23 September in which three bidders qualified. The other bidders were a consortium comprising Tata Projects Ltd, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd and NCC Ltd, and another consisting of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Ircon International Ltd and JMC Projects India Ltd.

The scope of the work includes design and construction of civil works along with building works such as testing and commissioning on design-build for double line high-speed railway, involving viaducts, bridges, maintenance depots, tunnel and stations.

