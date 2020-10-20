L&T to win contract for bullet train project

L&T emerged as the lowest bidder after the National High-Speed Rail Corp. (NHSRCL) opened financial bids submitted by the three infrastructure development firms for package C4 on Monday. This is the largest for the line’s construction, representing 47% of the main line of 508.17 km. L&T’s segment starts at Maharashtra—Gujarat border and goes up to Vadodara station, passing through four stations at Vapi, Bilimora, Surat and Bharuch in Gujarat. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is being built at a cost of ₹1.08 trillion with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency. NHSRCL had earlier said the project’s execution has slowed because of the covid-19 outbreak.