LA Fires: Amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, the Walt Disney Company has claimed to support organizations offering services on the ground.

The company has committed to donate $ 15 million “for initial and immediate response and rebuilding efforts,” according to a report by Hollywood Reporter.

These funds will be donated to the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and other organizations.

"As this tragedy continues to unfold, The Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation," the report quoted Disney CEO Bob Iger.

“Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world. We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need,” Iger added.

LA Fires: Parmount's donation Meanwhile, Paramount Global's co-chiefs, Brian Robbins, Chris McCarthy, and George Cheeks, wrote a memo to staff saying that the company would donate $1 million to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Red Cross, Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen, and Best Friends Animal Society, the report said.

"As major wildfires continue to erupt across parts of Los Angeles causing massive devastation to families, homes and communities our hearts are with everyone affected by this tragedy, particularly those who have been displaced or lost their homes," the report quoted Paramount chiefs.

They also stated that one of their local station, KCAL, has already raised over $300K for relief efforts, while Paramount Pictures and CBS teams have started donating meals to first responders.

Comedy Central's The Daily Show is donating to the California Fire Foundation, and BET has covered the devastating impact of the fires on the historic Black community in Altadena, the report said.