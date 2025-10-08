Labour Min seeks feedback on Shram Shakti Niti 2025

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The labour ministry has sought feedback on draft National Labour & Employment Policy - Shram Shakti Niti 2025, which presents a renewed vision for a fair, inclusive, and future-ready world of work aligned with Viksit Bharat @2047.

Shram Shakti Niti 2025 positions the labour ministry as a proactive employment facilitator, driving convergence among workers, employers, and training institutions through trusted, technology-led systems, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the National Career Service (NCS) platform will serve as India's digital public infrastructure for employment, enabling transparent and inclusive job matching, credential verification, and skill alignment.

Through open APIs (Application Programming Interface), multilingual access, and AI-driven innovation, the NCS-DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure) will connect opportunity with talent across Tier-II and Tier-III cities, rural districts, and MSME clusters, making employment facilitation a nationwide public good.

It seeks to create a balanced framework that upholds workers' welfare while enabling enterprises to grow and generate sustainable livelihoods. The policy also places strong emphasis on universal social security, occupational safety and health, women and youth empowerment, and the creation of green and technology-enabled jobs.

It aims to build a resilient and continuously skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of emerging technologies, climate transitions, and global value chains.

By integrating key national databases such as EPFO, ESIC, e-Shram, and NCS into a unified labour stack, the policy envisions an inclusive and interoperable digital ecosystem that supports lifelong learning, social protection, and income security.

The draft National Labour & Employment Policy – Shram Shakti Niti 2025 is available on the websites of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, the Directorate General of Employment (DGE), and the National Career Service (NCS).