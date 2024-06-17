Labour Taps HSBC, BlackRock for Policies on UK Housing, Energy
Banks and asset managers including HSBC Holdings Plc and BlackRock Inc. are helping finalize proposals for UK housing and energy policy that could form key planks of the Labour Party’s growth agenda if it wins next month’s general election.
(Bloomberg) -- Banks and asset managers including HSBC Holdings Plc and BlackRock Inc. are helping finalize proposals for UK housing and energy policy that could form key planks of the Labour Party’s growth agenda if it wins next month’s general election.