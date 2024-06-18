Labour Vows to Set Up UK Football Regulator; Eyes Transfer Levy
(Bloomberg) -- The Labour Party pledged to set up a new football regulator and said it may regulate ticket sales and review proposals to impose a transfer levy on Premier League football clubs if it wins next month’s general election.