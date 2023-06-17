‘Lack of 5G, tariff hike delay to hurt Vi market share’1 min read 17 Jun 2023, 12:11 AM IST
The indirect focus is also on much- needed equity infusion into the Aditya Birla Group-promoted carrier from its promoters as well as external investors, as the delay in a planned fund-raise of ₹20,000 crore is impacting capex and 5G rollouts as well as shrinking subscriber share
Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel together will have about 81% market share by adjusted revenue by FY25, making the competition for Vodafone Idea tougher in the coming quarters, said market analysts, pointing to the need for the No 3 carrier to launch 5G services at the earliest.
