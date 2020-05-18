NEW DELHI : Automakers in India face an uncertain road to recovery with industry executives saying that the government’s stimulus measures are unlikely to revive demand at a time when the lockdown imposed after the coronavirus outbreak has crimped sales of big-ticket items such as passenger vehicles.

Auto component makers said they are unlikely to gain much despite the avowed policy support to medium and small enterprises as most of the money will be routed through banks. Most firms are unlikely to seek loans for expenses such as employee salaries and to invest in new capacities in the current environment when they are struggling to utilize their existing capacities because of a lack of demand. In the absence of a direct cash transfer, high fixed costs are also weighing on industry players, they said.

MSMEs need a package that will help them deal with manpower costs, their biggest cost component after raw materials, said Manav Kapur, executive director, SteelBird International, a component manufacturer. “They have enhanced the loan taking ability of the companies but that will not help, as no one will take loans to pay the salaries. Ideally, it should have been directly credited to the accounts. We all have idle capacities and it will be around 50% after the decline in demand this year. Nobody will invest in capex going forward," said Kapur.

“There is no demand stimulus. We will have to wait and see how the economy grows. Demand will be the biggest issue," said Vikram Kirloslar, vice-chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Automakers and dealers have been urging the Centre to come up with measures such as direct cash transfers, reduction in GST and an incentive-based scrappage policy.

