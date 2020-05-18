Lack of demand stimulus deflates auto biz

MSMEs need a package that will help them deal with manpower costs, their biggest cost component after raw materials, said Manav Kapur, executive director, SteelBird International, a component manufacturer. “They have enhanced the loan taking ability of the companies but that will not help, as no one will take loans to pay the salaries. Ideally, it should have been directly credited to the accounts. We all have idle capacities and it will be around 50% after the decline in demand this year. Nobody will invest in capex going forward," said Kapur.