New Delhi: Piramal Pharma Limited’s consumer products division has expanded its skin care brand Lacto Calamine to address the needs of oily skin, with new range of products such as charcoal peel off mask, sunscreen, facewash and face wipes.

The brand has also on-boarded Bollywood actor Amyra Dastur as the brand ambassador; a new brand campaign has also been launched.

Lacto Calamine already sells oil-control lotions, sunscreen, face wash and facial wipes. In the next financial year, the brand plans to foray in the skincare and beauty category with plans to double the size of its business.

“The skincare category in India is witnessing a boom with consumers constantly aspiring for perfect clear skin. Women have been facing varied issues due to their oily skin and keep looking for the most suited solution," the company said in a media note on Wednesday.

The company plans to build and consolidate its presence in the beauty category.

“The expansion of the Lacto Calamine range in skincare is part of our strategy to reinforce and consolidate our brand presence in the beauty category. We believe, for the modern woman, a holistic approach to wellness is important and it applies to skincare as well. The Lacto Calamine range caters to consumer’s oily skincare needs, helping them achieve their clear, matte skin, said Nitish Bajaj, CEO of the company’s consumer products’ division.

On-boarding Dastur as a brand ambassador will help position the brand as a go-to product for daily oily skin care, said Bajaj.

Piramal Pharma’s India consumer products division has a portfolio that consists of 21 brands across multiple categories. It aims to be among the top three over the-counter (OTC) product companies in India. The company has been working on a strategy to expand the product portfolio and distribution network in India’s OTC market.

