Lacto Calamine expands product range with facewash, masks

“The expansion of the Lacto Calamine range in skincare is part of our strategy to reinforce and consolidate our brand presence in the beauty category. We believe, for the modern woman, a holistic approach to wellness is important and it applies to skincare as well. The Lacto Calamine range caters to consumer’s oily skincare needs, helping them achieve their clear, matte skin, said Nitish Bajaj, CEO of the company’s consumer products’ division.