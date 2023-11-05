Ladurée’s local arm mulls ₹60 cr offline store expansion
CK Lifestyle LLP, a unit of the CK Israni Group, plans to expand luxury pastry chain Ladurée with 20 outlets in India within three years. The company has bought the master franchise rights of the brand and will invest ₹50-60 crore to develop its stores.
New Delhi: CK Lifestyle LLP, a unit of the CK Israni Group, that also brought luxury Parisian pastry chain Ladurée to India, will expand the brand’s presence with about 20 outlets within three years. The company that has bought the master franchise rights of the over 150-year-old luxury brand in India, will be deploying ₹50-60 crore to develop its stores, Chandni Nath Israni, co-founder and managing director of the CK Israni Group, told Mint.